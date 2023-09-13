North Texas led apartment construction in 2020-2022

Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes buildings with 30 or more units; New York metro numbers do not include the Bronx or Staten Island; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Nearly 24,000 new apartment units are expected to be built in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this year, lagging only New York City for new construction, per a recent RentCafe report.

Why it matters: A housing shortage in the U.S. has contributed to the rising cost of both renting and buying.

What's happening: A surge in new apartment supply — 1.2 million units were completed during the pandemic — helped slow rent growth nationwide, but some parts of the country had more housing built than others.

The bulk of those new apartments are in 20 metro areas, where roughly 41% of renters live, per the report by RentCafe, which analyzed data from real estate intelligence service Yardi Matrix.

The Dallas area added the most new apartments between 2020 and 2022 of any major metro.

Of note: Around 89% of the units completed from 2020 through 2022 are high-end, per the report, versus affordable apartments many renters want.

Data: RentCafe; Note: Includes buildings with 50 or more units; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Zoom in: The region is building more rentals this year compared to 2022, but not as many as were completed in 2020 and 2021.

Dallas will add about 4,100 apartments this year, and Fort Worth will add almost 2,500.

Frisco is adding nearly 2,300.

Yes, but: The region is still facing a housing shortage as more people are moving to the Dallas area than anywhere else in the country, the report says.

What's next: 1 million rental units are slated for completion through 2025, but higher costs and other headwinds could slow developers' pace in future years.