The Dallas Wings are in the playoffs

Dallas Wings Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally high-five during a game this week against the New York Liberty. Photo: Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

After nearly eight years in North Texas, the Dallas Wings have a shot at a solid playoff run.

Why it matters: Many of the locally based men's teams have been a disappointment for years, but the Wings will compete in the WNBA playoffs for the third year in a row.

This season has been their best since moving to North Texas in 2016.

State of play: The team has the fourth-best record in the league and the second-best in the Western Conference, behind only the 2022 championship-winning Las Vegas Aces.

The Wings have two games left in the regular season, but they've already secured a playoff spot. The playoffs start Sept. 13.

The Wings' playoff performance is likely to depend on Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, who have emerged as players to watch in the league.

Yes, but: The Wings don't have much bench depth if any of those three players have to sit out, D Magazine says.

And top-seeded Las Vegas and New York are tough to beat.

Flashback: The Wings franchise first debuted in 1998 as the Detroit Shock and won WNBA championships in the 2003, 2006 and 2008 seasons.

The Shock played in Tulsa for six seasons before moving to Arlington for the 2016 season and being renamed the Dallas Wings. The Wings as we know them now have never won a championship.

Between the lines: The Wings have built a lot of momentum since coming to North Texas.

Ogunbowale and Sabally played in the WNBA All-Star Game in July.

Last month, the team announced a "first-of-its-kind" partnership with the Dallas Mavericks on a program to inspire and mentor young female athletes.

What's next: The team plays the Seattle Storm at 7pm Friday at College Park Center in Arlington. Tickets start at $20.