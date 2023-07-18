The Dallas Wings are on fire in the WNBA

Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale participated in the WNBA Skills Challenge last week in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Dallas Wings are soaring this month with a three-game winning streak and second seed in the WNBA's Western Conference.

Driving the news: Last week, the team beat the Minnesota Lynx by 40 points and set a new record for the largest margin of victory in Wings franchise history. Their previous record was 37 points in 2000.

Wings' forward Natasha Howard was named the Western Conference's Player of the Week last week, heading into the All-Star break.

State of play: So far this season, the Wings rank highest in the league for rebounds per game and are tied for fourth for total points per game.

But the Las Vegas Aces, the 2022 champions, remain a key competitor as the top seed in the Western Conference with a 19-2 record.

Meanwhile: Wings players Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally showcased their talent on a national platform during the All-Star festivities last weekend.

Ogunbowale and Sabally were the third-highest scorers on their respective teams in the main matchup, with over 20 minutes of playing time each.

Ogunbowale also placed third in the 3-point contest.

What's next: The Wings take on the New York Liberty in Brooklyn Wednesday and return home to play the L.A. Sparks in Arlington on Saturday.