Texas economy draws outsiders, keeps natives

Texans are notorious for being loud and proud about our state, and now research backs up what we already know — if you're born here, you stay here.

Driving the news: Texans are the most likely to stay in their home state compared to natives of other states, according to a new Dallas Fed report that measures where people are likely to stick around.

82% of native Texans stay. By comparison, Wyoming has the lowest retention, with just about 45% staying in the state.

Why it matters: Texas is attractive to natives and non-natives alike because it offers several large metropolitan areas to live, ample job opportunities, and a relatively low cost of living compared to other states.

That Texans stay is an additional draw to prospective residents, per the report. The state lags only Florida in attracting residents from elsewhere.

Zoom out: The report analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the share of people born in a state who stay.

North Carolina (75.5%), Georgia (74.2%), California (73%), and Utah (72.9%) rounded out the list of "stickiest" states.

State of play: Texas, like the other "stickiest" states, recorded above average job growth between 2010 and 2019, making it more appealing for residents to stay.

The latest employment forecast predicts jobs will increase by 3% this year.

Reality check: There is some economic cooling in Texas. Retail sales remained flat in August, and placements of new orders from Texas manufacturers have been declining for a year.

Yes, but: Overall, the Texas economy is still faring well, despite national concerns that this year could bring a recession.