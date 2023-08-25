Share on email (opens in new window)

This could be landing at your door soon. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart is partnering with Wing, the drone delivery provider powered by Google's parent company, Alphabet, to expand service at two North Texas stores.

Driving the news: Drone deliveries will start next month at Walmart's Frisco location on Preston Road.

A second location hasn't been announced, but deliveries are planned to begin before the end of the year.

Why it matters: Using electric drones in lieu of human delivery drivers is cheaper, faster and better for the environment, per Wing.

Details: Drone deliveries will be available six days a week within 6 miles of participating stores.

Wing's technology makes it possible for drone operators to oversee their movement from a remote location.

The drones can travel up to 65 mph.

Catch up fast: Walmart already offers drone deliveries at 11 locations in the Dallas area through a partnership with DroneUp.

Three locations are in Garland, two are in southern Dallas, and stores in Mesquite, Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and The Colony also use the service.

The bottom line: Wing drones will enable Walmart to reach 60,000 homes from the two locations.