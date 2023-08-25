2 hours ago - Business

Walmart expanding drone delivery in Dallas area

This could be landing at your door soon. Photo: Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart is partnering with Wing, the drone delivery provider powered by Google's parent company, Alphabet, to expand service at two North Texas stores.

Driving the news: Drone deliveries will start next month at Walmart's Frisco location on Preston Road.

  • A second location hasn't been announced, but deliveries are planned to begin before the end of the year.

Why it matters: Using electric drones in lieu of human delivery drivers is cheaper, faster and better for the environment, per Wing.

Details: Drone deliveries will be available six days a week within 6 miles of participating stores.

  • Wing's technology makes it possible for drone operators to oversee their movement from a remote location.
  • The drones can travel up to 65 mph.

Catch up fast: Walmart already offers drone deliveries at 11 locations in the Dallas area through a partnership with DroneUp.

  • Three locations are in Garland, two are in southern Dallas, and stores in Mesquite, Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and The Colony also use the service.

The bottom line: Wing drones will enable Walmart to reach 60,000 homes from the two locations.

