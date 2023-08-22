Texas commits billions to improve roads and public transit
Texas plans to spend $142 billion on its transportation infrastructure as part of a long-term effort to improve safety and connectivity and reduce congestion on its roadways.
Driving the news: Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced the record funding last week, saying the state's "booming economy" made it possible.
Why it matters: North Texas always seems to have road construction underway to accommodate its fast-growing population. That won't be changing anytime soon.
Details: Abbott's funding will allow the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with its 2024 Unified Transportation Program.
- The 10-year, $100 billion plan includes improvements to highways, public transportation, rail and freight.
- Projects include widening roads to mitigate congestion, repairing state highways, rehabilitating bridges and offering more infrastructure for non-drivers to improve air quality and reduce car traffic.
Zoom in: More than $11.5 billion has been earmarked for DFW roadways, according to the Dallas Business Journal.
- When completed, the Interstate 30 Canyon project through downtown Dallas will widen I-30's main lanes between I-35E and I-45 to address bottlenecks. TxDOT says that's the 11th most congested road in the state.
- At the border of Dallas and Rockwall counties, TxDOT will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads across Lake Ray Hubbard because the current road can't handle the area's growing population.
- Millions of dollars have been allocated ford US 380 in Collin County and US 80 in Kaufman County.
Reality check: It will take many years for the projects to be completed, even with some construction already underway.
