Interstate 30 gives drivers the best view of downtown Dallas. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Texas plans to spend $142 billion on its transportation infrastructure as part of a long-term effort to improve safety and connectivity and reduce congestion on its roadways.

Driving the news: Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced the record funding last week, saying the state's "booming economy" made it possible.

Why it matters: North Texas always seems to have road construction underway to accommodate its fast-growing population. That won't be changing anytime soon.

Details: Abbott's funding will allow the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with its 2024 Unified Transportation Program.

The 10-year, $100 billion plan includes improvements to highways, public transportation, rail and freight.

Projects include widening roads to mitigate congestion, repairing state highways, rehabilitating bridges and offering more infrastructure for non-drivers to improve air quality and reduce car traffic.

Zoom in: More than $11.5 billion has been earmarked for DFW roadways, according to the Dallas Business Journal.

When completed, the Interstate 30 Canyon project through downtown Dallas will widen I-30's main lanes between I-35E and I-45 to address bottlenecks. TxDOT says that's the 11th most congested road in the state.

At the border of Dallas and Rockwall counties, TxDOT will widen I-30 and add continuous frontage roads across Lake Ray Hubbard because the current road can't handle the area's growing population.

Millions of dollars have been allocated ford US 380 in Collin County and US 80 in Kaufman County.

Reality check: It will take many years for the projects to be completed, even with some construction already underway.