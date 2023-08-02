The hot, dry summer in North Texas is setting heat and low precipitation records, according to the National Weather Service.

Driving the news: Dallas-Fort Worth recorded only 1.25 inches of rain total in June and July, setting a record for the sixth driest span for the two-month period.

The two months were also the 10th warmest in the area's recorded weather history, with an average temperature of 86.7°, per the National Weather Service.

The big picture: This July was the Earth's hottest month, and even typically hot regions like Texas are setting heat records.

Phoenix became the first major U.S. city to reach an average monthly temperature above 100° in July.

Why it matters: More than 69 million people in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and other neighboring states were under an excessive heat warning, heat advisory or a red flag warning as of Tuesday as a heat wave persists.

North Texas weather officials are warning of a wildfire threat in the western part of the region because of continuing dry and hot conditions.

Zoom in: Most of North Texas remains in a drought or is abnormally dry, and the Fort Worth and Denton areas are in a severe drought.

Drought conditions were improving across Texas during the spring but are worsening now.

By the numbers: Through July, there were 23 days over 100°, ranking the year eighth of all time for most 100-degree days by the end of July.

The most occurred in 1980, with 44.

The driest summer occurred in 1934, when there was less than a tenth of an inch of rain in June and July. Before this year, the most recent driest June and July was in 1978, per the NWS.

What's next: North Texas may see a break in the heat Monday. Until then, the daily high will remain above 103°.