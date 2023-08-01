Phoenix's average monthly temperature hit 102.7° and shattered records

Data: National Weather Service; Table: Axios Visuals

Phoenix became the first major city in the country to reach an average monthly temperature higher than 100° in July.

By the numbers: Phoenix's average July temperature of 102.7° marked its hottest month on record, shattering the previous record of 99.1° in August 2020.

The intrigue: Usually temperature records are broken by fractions of a degree.

The next nine hottest months in the Valley were separated by only 2.3 degrees.

💭 Climate reporter Andrew Freedman's thought bubble: Smashing a record by nearly 4°F is unheard of, let alone doing so while establishing another milestone. This demonstrates the loaded climate dice that we're dealing with these days as a result of human-caused climate change, with the odds increasingly favoring extreme events.