Phoenix heat wave is shattering temperature records

This month has been historically hot in more ways than one.

By the numbers: We're in the midst of three record-breaking (or near record-breaking) streaks:

Consecutive days with high temperatures of 110° or greater: We are at 26 days, shattering the previous streak of 18 days recorded in June 1974. And we're likely to keep expanding this record at least through the weekend.

We are at 26 days, shattering the previous streak of 18 days recorded in June 1974. And we're likely to keep expanding this record at least through the weekend. Consecutive days with low temperatures of 90° or greater: We hit 16 days Tuesday. The previous record was seven days in summer 2020.

We hit 16 days Tuesday. The previous record was seven days in summer 2020. Consecutive days without precipitation: It's been 125 days without rainfall, which ties for the fourth-longest rainless streak.

What's next: Phoenix will likely become the first major U.S. city to reach an average monthly temperature higher than 100°.

As of Tuesday, the average temperature was 102.8°, and National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith told Axios Phoenix we’re unlikely to drop that average significantly before July's end.

1 hopeful thing: NWS is forecasting an increased chance of rain this weekend and early next week, which should bring our high temperature below 110° by Monday.

Between the lines: The record-breaking deadly heat in Arizona and around the world this summer would have been "virtually impossible" in a world without human-driven climate change, according to new data published Tuesday.