The heat wave roasting much of the U.S. for weeks is expanding its reach to the Great Basin, parts of the Rockies, and will eventually extend eastward across the Plains, Midwest and East Coast by the end of the week.

Why it matters: The longer this extreme heat event lasts, the greater the human and economic toll will be.

Extreme heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S., and Phoenix has now gone more than three weeks straight with high temperatures at or above 110°F.

There have been reports of people suffering burns, some severe, from people falling on hot pavement and even children stepping onto scalding surfaces.

The big picture: As of Monday afternoon, heat alerts stretched in patches from South Florida, where yet another "Excessive Heat Warning" was in effect for Miami, northwestward to Montana.

This affects about 60 million people, but more alerts are expected to be issued as the heat dome responsible for this weather sprawls out further, before eventually retreating southward and sticking around through August.

The Midwest, East Coast and other areas could see their hottest weather of the summer this week, including the potential for a triple-digit-reading in Washington, D.C.

By the numbers: New milestones were set over the weekend, extending record streaks. Sunday was Phoenix's 24th straight day with a high temperature of at least 110°F, shattering the previous record of 18 such days.

The city also notched its record 15th straight day with low temperatures at or above 90°F on Monday.

The forecast for Phoenix calls for daily high temperatures to exceed 110°F through Friday.

Phoenix is on track to become the first major U.S. city to average over 100°F for an entire month, per NOAA statistics and a Washington Post analysis.

Meanwhile, Miami's heat index record of 100°F-plus temperatures extended into a 43rd consecutive day Sunday, beating the previous record by 11 days, with Monday likely to extend it further.

Context: Climate change is contributing to more severe and longer-lasting heat waves and making them far more likely to occur, studies show.

An example of this can be seen in one shattered record in El Paso, Texas. The city's previous record streak of 100°F days was 23. That now stands at 38 days and counting, with Monday likely to be the 39th day. Based on the latest forecasts, it is possible that 2023 will double the previous record for consecutive days at or above 100°F there.

The big picture: The extreme heat in the U.S. is one of three major events occurring simultaneously worldwide, and July is on track to be the globe's warmest month on record.