All the Texas Rangers trade deadline moves

Pitcher Max Scherzer is tentatively scheduled to make his first start as a Texas Ranger on Thursday night.

Why it matters: Scherzer was the blockbuster deal the Rangers made before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The former New York Met will help fill the hole left by fellow former Met Jacob deGrom. The ace — with his $185 million, five-year deal — is out for at least a year while he recovers from elbow surgery.

The latest: The Rangers acquired Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Austin Hedges in the final hour before the deadline, per the DMN.

Catch up fast: The Rangers have largely been great this season but have slipped in the past two weeks, winning just three of the last 10 games. The team was swept by the middling San Diego Padres over the weekend.

The Rangers are now just a half-game ahead of the Houston Astros in the AL West.

Trade details: The Rangers traded Luisangel Acuña to the Mets in exchange for cash and Scherzer, who will remain in Texas through next season.

The Rangers also added starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and reliever Chris Stratton from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for pitcher John King and two Rangers prospects — infielder Thomas Saggese and pitcher Tekoah Roby.

What they're saying: "We're here to win. And it's always a great message when a team does something like this," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said of the pitching additions.