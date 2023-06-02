2 hours ago - Sports

Why the Texas Rangers are incredible this year

Tasha Tsiaperas
Chart: Axios Visuals
The Rangers took the second spot in Axios' latest Major League Baseball power rankings after spending most of May on the road. Texas also has the second-best record in baseball right now.

Driving the news: The Rangers are back in Arlington tonight for the beginning of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

The big picture: Texas has the best offense in baseball, leading the majors in runs per game.

  • Plus: They also have one of the best starting rotations in the league — something highly unfamiliar to longtime Rangers fans.

Amazing stat: Texas' run differential is +131 through 55 games, putting them on pace for +386 — which would be second only to the 1939 Joe DiMaggio-led Yankees (+411) for the best mark in MLB's modern era (since 1900).

By the numbers: The team was 18-9 in May, the Rangers' highest win percentage in a month since June 2016, per MLB.

  • They've set a franchise record for the first 55 games of the season with 35 wins.
  • Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien lead the team in runs batted in, with 49 and 44, respectively.

Catch up fast: The team has been great despite some star player absences.

  • Still-new ace pitcher Jacob deGrom has been out since late April with elbow inflammation. He likely won't return for a couple more weeks but has thrown some bullpen sessions.
  • Shortstop Corey Seager returned mid-May after a monthlong absence due to a hamstring strain.

Yes, but: Even with a .636 record, the Rangers are a few games ahead of the Houston Astros in the surprisingly competitive AL West.

  • Four of the five teams in the division have a record over .500.

What's next: The first round of voting is open to pick which players will appear in the All-Star game July 11, the season's midway point.

The bottom line: With the Dallas Stars run over, it's time to start getting excited about another local team.

