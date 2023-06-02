Why the Texas Rangers are incredible this year

Chart: Axios Visuals

The Rangers took the second spot in Axios' latest Major League Baseball power rankings after spending most of May on the road. Texas also has the second-best record in baseball right now.

Driving the news: The Rangers are back in Arlington tonight for the beginning of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners.

Then they face the St. Louis Cardinals at home on Monday.

The big picture: Texas has the best offense in baseball, leading the majors in runs per game.

Plus: They also have one of the best starting rotations in the league — something highly unfamiliar to longtime Rangers fans.

Amazing stat: Texas' run differential is +131 through 55 games, putting them on pace for +386 — which would be second only to the 1939 Joe DiMaggio-led Yankees (+411) for the best mark in MLB's modern era (since 1900).

By the numbers: The team was 18-9 in May, the Rangers' highest win percentage in a month since June 2016, per MLB.

They've set a franchise record for the first 55 games of the season with 35 wins.

Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien lead the team in runs batted in, with 49 and 44, respectively.

Catch up fast: The team has been great despite some star player absences.

Still-new ace pitcher Jacob deGrom has been out since late April with elbow inflammation. He likely won't return for a couple more weeks but has thrown some bullpen sessions.

Shortstop Corey Seager returned mid-May after a monthlong absence due to a hamstring strain.

Yes, but: Even with a .636 record, the Rangers are a few games ahead of the Houston Astros in the surprisingly competitive AL West.

Four of the five teams in the division have a record over .500.

What's next: The first round of voting is open to pick which players will appear in the All-Star game July 11, the season's midway point.

The bottom line: With the Dallas Stars run over, it's time to start getting excited about another local team.