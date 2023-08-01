Texans to benefit most from Biden student loan forgiveness measure

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Texas, Florida and California will benefit the most from a student loan forgiveness program that seeks to cancel remaining balances for longtime borrowers.

Why it matters: Americans owe $1.75 trillion in student loans, mostly from federal loans, per Forbes.

That's almost $29,000 owed per borrower, on average.

Catch up fast: The U.S. government paused federal student loan repayments and interest accruals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration canceled up to $20,000 in student loan debt in August 2022, but the Supreme Court struck down his plan in June.

Interest will start accruing on Sept. 1, and payments will be due in October.

What's happening: The Department of Education has instituted a 12-month "on-ramp" period for repayment so that "financially vulnerable" borrowers who miss payments between October 2023 and September 2024 are not considered delinquent.

The department also introduced an income-driven repayment plan, Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE), that will lower monthly payments for certain borrowers.

Meanwhile: Eligible borrowers who have made payments for around 20 or 25 years — depending on the timing, type and payment plan of their loans — will automatically have the rest of their balance forgiven, per the U.S. Department of Education.

The total loan forgiveness is estimated to be around $39 billion. Texas has the largest number of borrowers that will be impacted.

The measure will help almost 64,000 borrowers in Texas carrying roughly $3.1 billion of debt, per The Hill. Almost 62,000 Californians and 57,000 Floridians have also been approved for this form of debt forgiveness.

What's next: The beta site for SAVE plan enrollments is now active.