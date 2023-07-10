Dallas no longer takes 911 calls for low-priority incidents

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Now for only emergency calls. Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Dallas police have rolled out a new requirement that mandates online reporting of certain types of non-emergencies to enable a quicker response for more important calls.

The big picture: Online reporting in Dallas was optional for around three years before becoming a requirement last week.

Context: The police department classifies calls in tiers to prioritize certain calls over others.

Priority 1 calls include major crashes, shootings, robberies in progress and police chases. Priority 4 calls include loud music complaints, motor vehicle burglaries and criminal mischief.

State of play: Anyone reporting a lower-level issue in Dallas — such as a car crash that didn't require a police response, car burglary, graffiti, theft, credit card fraud and criminal mischief — now must do so online.

Dallas police say the investigative process will be the same as if an officer had taken the report at the scene.

The Dallas police headquarters and substations across the city also have kiosks where people can file their online reports.

Yes, but: People should still call 911 for crimes in progress, incidents with a known suspect or any other emergencies, including medical issues.

"We know firsthand that in an emergency, seconds count. We want our officers to be available to respond quickly and efficiently to any high-priority calls," Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia says in a video introducing the new changes.

By the numbers: Dallas police response times have gone up significantly since last year, per a May 1 report. The volume of priority 1 and 2 calls increased slightly too.

From Jan. 1–May 1, response times for top-priority calls were about 10.1 minutes. During the same period last year, response times were about 8.4 minutes.

Response times for priority 4 calls almost doubled since last year. It took around 10 hours between January and May of this year for a police officer to arrive and take a report.

Of note: Police haven't publicly updated their response time data since April because of a cyberattack that took down many of the city's webpages in early May.

Zoom out: Plano, Fort Worth and Arlington are among the local departments where reporting an incident online remains optional.