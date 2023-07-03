Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Hispanic individuals are also included in other categories, as they may be of any race; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Asian and mixed-race populations grew the most in the Dallas-Fort Worth area between 2000 and last year, per a new Axios analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: Demographic data shows how much North Texas and the state as a whole have changed in the past two decades.

Hispanic Texans now make up the largest share of the state's population. And non-Hispanic white residents now make up less than 40% of the population.

The big picture: Though the U.S. population is still largely white, other populations grew dramatically between 2000 and 2022, report Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj.

The nationwide Asian population grew about 105%, to 21 million.

The Hispanic population grew about 80%, to nearly 64 million.

The Black population grew 31%, to 45.4 million.

Of note: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates among different socioeconomic groups.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: Texas metro populations have boomed since 2000, with most increasing by more than 50%.

The D-FW population increased by 53%, from 5.1 million to more than 8 million.

Austin's population grew from about 1.3 million to 2.4 million.

The Houston area grew from a population of 4.7 million to more than 7.3 million people.

Zoom in: The North Texas population is still about 48% non-Hispanic white, but other races have seen the most growth in 20 years.

The intrigue: Politicos have long speculated that a growing Hispanic population in Texas could move the state toward purple or even blue.

But Latino voters are favoring the Democratic Party less.