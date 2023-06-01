Dallas weddings have gotten more expensive

Share on email (opens in new window)

Note: 2019 data was unavailable for Denver, so 2018 estimates were used; Data: The Knot; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Inflation and high demand are driving up the price of weddings, as everything from music to flowers to makeup gets more expensive.

In North Texas, the average cost of a wedding has increased about 14% since 2019.

The big picture: Almost every aspect of planning, hosting and attending weddings is getting pricier, write Axios' Erica Pandey and Carly Mallenbaum.

Zoom in: An average wedding in Dallas-Fort Worth cost $28,000 last year, per data from The Knot.

Yes, but: The average cost here is still slightly lower than the national average of $30,000.

Details: The average cost of a wedding venue has increased 7% nationwide since 2019.

In Dallas, venue costs can range from $3,000 to $30,000, per Brides.

The publication picked the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden as its top venue for 2023, with fees starting at $8,000.

Of note: The cost of local weddings has increased while the average guest list has decreased. In 2019, the average guest list was 141. Last year, it was 111.

The intrigue: Even guests are going into wedding debt.

40% of people who have attended weddings in the past five years have taken on debt to be there, per a recent LendingTree survey.

That jumps to 62% if they were also in the bridal party — which comes with additional obligations, like showers and bachelor and bachelorette parties.

What's next: Some would-be guests got a reprieve. About 39% of couples surveyed by The Knot said they cut costs by trimming the guest list.