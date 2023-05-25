A nationwide spike in passport applications this year has led to lengthy processing times that may persist all summer — and local officials are calling for a solution.

Why it matters: Travel demand — especially international — is expected to be high this summer, and people are waiting longer than usual to get their passports by mail.

State of play: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a House Appropriations subcommittee in March that a 30%-40% increase in applications since last year has slowed processing times.

The State Department is on track to set the record for the highest demand ever, surpassing last year's record of 22 million passports.

Threat level: Before Feb. 6, the processing time was roughly 6-9 weeks for routine service and 3-5 weeks for expedited service, according to the State Department.

As of the last update on March 24, processing times were 10-13 weeks for routine service and 7-9 weeks for expedited service, excluding mailing times, the State Department says.

Appointment times at many local passport offices are booked for weeks.

Yes, but: Anyone traveling within 14 days can visit a passport office and provide proof of upcoming travel for faster service.

What's happening: Dallas Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Collin County Republican Rep. Keith Self were among nearly 200 members of Congress who recently wrote to the Bureau of Consular Affairs about delays that prompted an influx of requests from constituents seeking help getting their passport.

"Our asks are simple: that the State Department improve its internal communications among passport agencies, external communications to Congressional offices, and most importantly, to our constituents, about navigating passport processing challenges," Crockett said in a recent email to District 30 residents.

Be smarter: The State Department suggests that U.S. citizens check their passport's expiration date before making any nonrefundable international travel plans.