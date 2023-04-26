International travel demand is high at DFW heading into summer

Auckland, New Zealand, is worth whatever trouble it takes to get there. Photo: Tasha "Part-time Kiwi" Tsiaperas/Axios

Fort Worth-based American Airlines will have up to 19 daily international departures from DFW Airport during the summer.

Why it matters: Travel demand — especially international — is predicted to be high this summer, matching pre-pandemic levels.

State of play: Airfares rose nearly 18% in March compared with March 2022, per the latest Consumer Price Index figures.

But inflated ticket prices don't appear to be a deterrent. Flight searches are up 25% overall for June through August compared to the same time last year, per Expedia.

What's happening: Over the summer, American will offer 12 daily flights from DFW to Europe, including four daily trips to London and two flights a day to both Rome and Paris, a spokesperson tells Axios.

The airline also has seasonal service to Amsterdam and Dublin.

Plus, the carrier has resumed direct flights from DFW to both Tokyo international airports after a three-year hiatus.

Meanwhile: The airline just concluded its first season offering nonstop flights from DFW to Auckland, New Zealand.

Nonstop service to Auckland will resume later this year, closer to the destination's peak summer season.

Yes, but: American is one of the airlines reducing domestic flights to New York after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily relaxed some minimum flight requirements due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, per Reuters.

Air traffic control staffing was a factor in more than 41,000 delays from New York airports last summer.

Reality check: Even if people are willing to pay more to travel this summer, it's likely to be a frustrating experience.