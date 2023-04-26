International travel demand is high at DFW heading into summer
Fort Worth-based American Airlines will have up to 19 daily international departures from DFW Airport during the summer.
Why it matters: Travel demand — especially international — is predicted to be high this summer, matching pre-pandemic levels.
State of play: Airfares rose nearly 18% in March compared with March 2022, per the latest Consumer Price Index figures.
- But inflated ticket prices don't appear to be a deterrent. Flight searches are up 25% overall for June through August compared to the same time last year, per Expedia.
What's happening: Over the summer, American will offer 12 daily flights from DFW to Europe, including four daily trips to London and two flights a day to both Rome and Paris, a spokesperson tells Axios.
- The airline also has seasonal service to Amsterdam and Dublin.
- Plus, the carrier has resumed direct flights from DFW to both Tokyo international airports after a three-year hiatus.
Meanwhile: The airline just concluded its first season offering nonstop flights from DFW to Auckland, New Zealand.
- Nonstop service to Auckland will resume later this year, closer to the destination's peak summer season.
Yes, but: American is one of the airlines reducing domestic flights to New York after the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily relaxed some minimum flight requirements due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, per Reuters.
- Air traffic control staffing was a factor in more than 41,000 delays from New York airports last summer.
Reality check: Even if people are willing to pay more to travel this summer, it's likely to be a frustrating experience.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.