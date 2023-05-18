North Texas' Asian population keeps growing

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Axios Visuals

The Asian population has been the fastest-growing population in North Texas, per census data.

Why it matters: North Texas' population boom has been fueled by the lack of a state income tax and a lower cost of living compared with many other major U.S. cities — and Asian immigrants are a big part of that growth.

The big picture: Those who identify as Asians, alone, make up 5.5% of the state's population. The percentage is much higher in many North Texas counties, according to census figures.

Flashback: Filipinos were the first known Asian immigrants to arrive in Texas in the early 1800s, likely as sailors and deckhands, according to several accounts.

Chinese people arrived in Texas in the late 1800s to help build railroads. Some of them eventually settled in North Texas.

J.L. Chow, a Chinese man, was reportedly the first person of Asian descent listed in a Dallas directory, as the owner of Chow Chow Laundry in 1874, says Stephanie Drenka, co-founder of the Dallas Asian American Historical Society.

By the numbers: North Texas has the largest Korean population in the state. There's also a large number of people of South Asian and Vietnamese descent.

Denton County was estimated to be 10.5% Asian in 2022, up from 6.6% in 2010, per U.S. Census data.

Collin County was estimated to be 17.5% Asian in 2022, up from 11.3% in 2010.

Dallas County was estimated to be 6.7% Asian in 2022, up from 5% in 2010.

What they're saying: "A lot of people see increased diversity and more Asian Americans and more people of color in the suburbs as a sign of progress," Drenka tells Axios.