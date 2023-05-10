Country music's biggest party comes to Frisco
The country music industry's biggest party of the year is happening Thursday in North Texas.
Driving the news: Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will co-host the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night at the Star in Frisco. The event will be streamed for free on Amazon Prime.
- Performers include Ed Sheeran, Trisha Yearwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban — and Parton, who'll debut the first single from her first-ever rock album as the show's finale.
- Dak Prescott and Emmitt Smith will be award presenters.
The big picture: While there are approximately 4 billion annual country music award shows, the ACM Awards have become the industry's "party of the year," ACM CEO Damon Whiteside tells Axios.
- "It's a place for artists to just really have a lot of fun and bring really fresh, unique performances to the stage," Whiteside says.
- Plus: Having Brooks and Parton hosting the event is a good way to stand out.
Between the lines: The ACM, which recently unveiled a program aimed at identifying and supporting young Black country music artists, is in talks with the Dallas Cowboys to make Frisco the long-term home for its awards show, Whiteside says.
- The Star's 12,000-seat indoor stadium and its proximity to hotels and restaurants seem optimal for ACM's festivities.
The intrigue: Bringing one of country music's biggest nights to Texas also highlights the sometimes-contentious delineation between Nashville country and Texas country. A lot of great country acts from Texas tend to get ignored by the more corporate national executives.
What they're saying: "We're actually celebrating Texas, and we're celebrating some of the great artists from Texas," Whiteside says. "We want it to feel like there's a little bit of Texas flavor."
What we're watching: Whiteside says there will be some "fun surprises" for Texans during the show.
