Southwest Airlines reports Q1 losses while American reports profit

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines' winter scheduling meltdown cost the carrier $380 million in the first quarter of 2023, adding to the $800 million loss it reported for the fourth quarter of last year.

Driving the news: Southwest reported a net loss of $159 million in the first quarter during an earnings call Thursday.

Meanwhile: Fort Worth-based American Airlines reported a first-quarter profit for the first time in four years, with net income of $10 million.

Why it matters: The airline industry is expecting a busy summer. While American appears to be rebounding from reduced travel during the pandemic, Southwest has continued to struggle with scheduling and Boeing aircraft delays.

Yes, but: Both airlines reported revenue increases compared with last year's first quarter.

American on Thursday reported $12.2 billion in first-quarter revenue, a 37% increase year over year.

Southwest reported $5.7 billion in the first quarter, a nearly 22% increase compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Of note: Both American and Southwest executives have said delays in aircraft deliveries from Boeing and Airbus are hindering growth.

"When we don't receive a delivery on time, guess what? We're going out and having to cancel flights. That affects thousands of customers," American CEO Robert Isom told CNBC last week.

Details: Southwest is scaling back its hiring for the year. The airline now expects to receive just 70 new Boeing 737 Max planes instead of 90.

Boeing reported this week that it plans to increase production of its 737 Max planes from 31 a month to 38 a month later this year.

What's next: American will make a profit-sharing payment to employees in May, the first time the airline has done so in three years. It estimates having about $211 million for profit sharing.