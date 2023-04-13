Texas House hears testimony on canned-cocktail bill

You might be able to buy these at a grocery store soon. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

The Texas House heard testimony this week on a bill that would allow grocery stores and convenience stores to sell canned liquor-based cocktails.

Why it matters: If passed, the new law would treat ready-to-drink canned cocktails with alcohol content up to 17%, the same as beer and wine.

The big picture: Most of the testimony at the House Licensing & Administrative Procedures Committee was in favor of House Bill 2200, authored by Rep. Justin Holland, a Republican from Rockwall.

Several witnesses pointed out that grocery stores and gas stations are already allowed to sell beer, wine and malt-based hard seltzer that contain more alcohol than most ready-to-drink cocktails.

State of play: Current law allows retailers to sell beer, wine and alcoholic seltzer drinks every day.

Yes, but: Liquor and pre-packaged cocktails can only be sold Monday through Saturday until 9pm — and only from licensed liquor stores.

What they're saying: Dale Szyndrowski, a lobbyist for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, called current restrictions on canned cocktails "anti-free market" and "anti-Texas values."

"Remember, alcohol is alcohol," Szyndrowski testified. “It makes no difference if it's made from fermented sugar, malted barley, wine or grain spirits."

The other side: Opposition to the bill, predominantly from liquor-store organizations and beer wholesalers, focuses on the fact that grocery stores often employ teenagers, and the idea that the new law could change the state's long-standing prohibition of liquor sales on Sunday.