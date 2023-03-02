Canned cocktails could be coming to grocery stores in Texas
Two bills at the state Capitol would allow Texas grocery stores and convenience stores to sell ready-to-drink canned cocktails, alongside beer and wine that have similar alcohol content.
The latest: State Sen. Kelly Hancock, a Republican from Fort Worth, recently introduced Senate Bill 1288, which would allow some liquor-based drinks — beverages containing what the state calls "distilled spirits" — at stores that are already allowed to sell beer and wine.
- Rep. Justin Holland, a Republican from Rockwall, introduced the bill's House version, HB 2200, a few weeks ago.
State of play: Current law allows retailers to sell beer, wine and alcoholic seltzer drinks every day of the week.
Yes, but: Liquor or pre-packaged cocktails can only be sold Monday through Saturday until 9pm — and only from licensed liquor stores.
How it would work: If passed, the new law would treat ready-to-drink canned cocktails with alcohol contents up to 17%, like beer and wine.
Of note: Bars and restaurants have entirely different laws and wouldn't be affected by the new bill.
Flashback: Gov. Greg Abbott showed a willingness to change some alcohol laws in 2021, when he signed a law allowing restaurants to sell alcohol-to-go.
What they're saying: "This would address the antiquated alcohol laws and nothing more," Paul Hardin, president of the Texas Food & Fuel Association, which has been lobbying for this new law, tells Axios.
- "If you like your Ranch Water and want to drink some while watching football on Sunday — well if you didn't buy that on Saturday, right now you're out of luck."
The other side: Hardin says the biggest pushback has come from liquor-store organizations that don't want to lose customers to grocery stores and beer wholesalers that don't want to lose space in grocery store coolers.
