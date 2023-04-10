Collin, Denton counties are healthiest in Texas

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

North Texans are some of the healthiest people in the state, according to a county health ranking by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

Why it matters: The annual ranking identifies the healthiest and least healthy counties in each state with the intent to help officials decide where to invest their resources.

How it works: The annual ranking crunches "health outcomes" data — such as premature death, low birth weight, and self-reported mental and physical well-being — along with "health factors," such as the number of dentists in a community and the rate of sexually transmitted infections.

Healthier counties tend to have better access to information through things like good broadband, libraries and local news outlets, as well as well-funded schools and parks.

Zoom in: Collin County ranks first this year for both health outcomes and health factors, like it did last year.

Denton County ranks second.

Yes, but: Dallas County, which was 43rd for health outcomes last year, is now 52nd. And Kaufman County dropped to 64th from 61st last year.

State of play: The data is so rich that even high-scoring communities can find weak spots to tackle, often by solving problems that don't appear to be health related — such as inadequate housing, long solo commutes and even low voter turnout, Axios' Emily Harris reports.

The research also includes data-backed strategies to address specific problems, like child care subsidies to help close income gaps, or supporting community gardens to promote exercise and healthier eating.

What they're saying: "Where there's an opportunity for change is in those health factors," Ericka Burroughs-Girardi, the project's research program coordinator, tells Axios. "When health factors go up, health rankings tend to follow."