Collin County ranks healthiest in Texas
Collin County is the healthiest county in the state, according to a new report from the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute, which ranks the health of nearly every county in the country.
Why it matters: North Texas' suburbs fared better than their urban counterparts.
- The highest-ranking counties are also among the state's wealthiest.
What they did: The study examined more than 90 health-influencing factors, including education, housing, jobs, transportation and access to medical care.
- Collin County had the lowest number of premature deaths in the state, per the report.
By the numbers: Denton County ranked second among the state's 254 counties in overall health outcomes.
- Rockwall County was fifth.
- Parker County was 12th.
- Ellis was 18th.
- Tarrant was 26th.
Meanwhile, Dallas County was ranked 43rd.
Zoom out: Both Travis County (Austin) and Harris County (Houston) ranked above Dallas County.
- Bexar County (San Antonio) came in one spot behind Dallas.
- The lowest-ranked county was Brooks in South Texas.
Of note: Collin County is also at the top of the Texas list in the latest U.S. News and World Report "Healthiest Communities" rankings.
What they're saying: The county-ranking model shows that "policies and programs at the local, state, and federal levels play an important role in shaping health factors that in turn, influence a community's health outcomes," the report says.
