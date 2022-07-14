Collin County ranks healthiest in Texas

Collin County is the healthiest county in the state, according to a new report from the University of Wisconsin's Population Health Institute, which ranks the health of nearly every county in the country.

Why it matters: North Texas' suburbs fared better than their urban counterparts.

The highest-ranking counties are also among the state's wealthiest.

What they did: The study examined more than 90 health-influencing factors, including education, housing, jobs, transportation and access to medical care.

Collin County had the lowest number of premature deaths in the state, per the report.

By the numbers: Denton County ranked second among the state's 254 counties in overall health outcomes.

Rockwall County was fifth.

Parker County was 12th.

Ellis was 18th.

Tarrant was 26th.

Meanwhile, Dallas County was ranked 43rd.

Zoom out: Both Travis County (Austin) and Harris County (Houston) ranked above Dallas County.

Bexar County (San Antonio) came in one spot behind Dallas.

The lowest-ranked county was Brooks in South Texas.

Of note: Collin County is also at the top of the Texas list in the latest U.S. News and World Report "Healthiest Communities" rankings.

What they're saying: The county-ranking model shows that "policies and programs at the local, state, and federal levels play an important role in shaping health factors that in turn, influence a community's health outcomes," the report says.