Screen time with American Airlines CEO Robert Isom

When Robert Isom took over as CEO of Fort Worth-based American Airlines just over a year ago, he inherited labor disputes and staffing issues.

Yes, but: Compared to some of the struggles American's competitors have had over the last 12 months, Isom's tenure atop one of the largest airline groups in the world has been smooth sailing.

Our Screen Time feature explores how some of the most interesting and powerful people in North Texas interact with technology.

Here's how American's big boss clicks...

📲 Device of choice: iPhone. But, I'm not afraid to admit I still have trouble with the touch screen!

👇 First tap of the day: Catching up on American Airlines operational stats, naturally.

📰 Go-to news sources: The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and CNBC when I flip on the TV. And of course Axios AM, which is fantastic.

🎶 On rotation: High-energy music to get me going when I run. From the Rolling Stones to Olivia Rodrigo and everything in between.

🎧 Podcast of choice: Freakonomics Radio.

✈️ Most used app: The American Airlines app. That's the only answer!

📚 Reading list: "And There was Light" by Jon Meacham; "Devotion" by Adam Makos; "The Year 1000" by Valarie Hansen; "How to Hide an Empire" by Daniel Immerwahr; "Bubble in the Sun" by Christopher Knowlton; and "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" by Anderson Cooper.