Women's Final Four showcases stars in Dallas

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston know success all too well. Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The women's NCAA March Madness tournament is breaking viewership records this year, and tickets for this weekend's matchups in Dallas are more expensive than for the men's Final Four tournament in Houston.

Driving the news: The American Airlines Center hosts the women's semifinals tonight and the championship game on Sunday.

Why it matters: Men's basketball tends to get more attention during March Madness, but the women's teams are highly competitive and fun to watch.

And unlike the men's bracket, the women's Final Four is loaded with the game's biggest stars.

The big picture: In previous years, the NCAA has notably invested more in the men's Final Four tournaments than in the women's.

Who we're watching: Three of the four teams are seeking their first national championship, and the tournament features three of the four player of the year finalists, reports Axios' Kendall Baker.

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) is the top-ranked college women's basketball player in the country, per ESPN.

Caitlin Clark (Iowa) had the first 40-point triple-double in men's or women's NCAA Tournament history. Clark is ranked second in the country.

Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) became the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference player this century with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in an NCAA Tournament game.

The intrigue: Iowa, featuring Clark, and South Carolina, featuring Boston, face off tonight.

It's the matchup fans have been craving all year.

Plus: The Division II and III national championships will be decided during the same weekend for just the second time in the history of NCAA women's basketball.

Of note: Tickets to tonight's semifinals at American Airlines Center start at $200. Tickets for the men's semifinals in Houston start at $40 on Ticketmaster, though NRG Stadium holds 70,000 people versus the AAC's 20,000.

Details: The women's semifinals start at 6pm when Virginia Tech plays LSU. South Carolina vs. Iowa starts at 8:30pm.