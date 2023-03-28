28 mins ago - Sports
Women's hoops: Four teams remain
The women's Final Four is set, and it features three teams seeking their first national championship.
- Virginia Tech is making its Final Four debut.
- Iowa is back for the first time since its lone appearance in 1993.
- LSU is back for the first time in 15 years.
And then there's South Carolina, which hoisted the 2022 trophy and has won 42 games in a row.
Between the lines: Three of the four Naismith Trophy finalists (player of the year) are in the Final Four, and all three are coming off huge Elite Eight performances.
- Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) became the fourth Atlantic Coast Conference player this century with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks in an NCAA Tournament game.
- Aliyah Boston (South Carolina) had her first career game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.
- Caitlin Clark (Iowa) had the first 40-point triple-double in men's or women's NCAA Tournament history.
The intrigue: Friday's Iowa-South Carolina game could break women's college basketball viewership records. Clark vs Boston. Offense vs. defense. It's the matchup fans have been craving all year.