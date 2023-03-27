2 hours ago - News

Texas 8th graders are falling behind

Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi
Data: Texas Higher Education Consulting Board; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Eighth graders in Texas have fallen so far behind their peers in other states that they could lose roughly $104 billion in future earnings, according to an analysis by Texas 2036 and the Dallas-based George W. Bush Institute.

Why it matters: Education spending tends to be the biggest line item in the Texas budget, but the learning outcomes don't seem to be keeping up with other states.

The big picture: Conversations about Texas' public education system have become highly politicized in recent years.

What they found: Once a student falls behind in the early years of their education, it's difficult for them to catch up, according to the new report.

  • 60% of Texas students in grades 3-12 can't do math for their grade level, and 48% don't read at their grade level.
  • Only 22% of Texas eighth graders get a degree or credential within six years of their high school graduation.
  • Nearly a fifth of eighth graders don't graduate from a Texas public high school.
  • Low-income students are affected the most by these challenges.

Meanwhile: People moving to the state hold double the number of bachelor's degrees than Texas natives, making it more difficult for Texas natives to navigate the workforce.

  • The disparities are likely to worsen by the time Texas' current eighth graders grow up, the report warns.

Flashback: Texas' advocacy for public education dates back to the state's founding.

  • Texas' declaration of independence from Mexico, issued in 1836, listed Mexico's failure to establish a public education system as a reason for the split.
  • A version of George W. Bush's contentious No Child Left Behind Act was first implemented in Texas, while he was the governor, before becoming a national law during his presidency.
  • Former Gov. Rick Perry touted Texas' graduation rates during his 2016 presidential campaign.

What they're saying: "Failing to complete high school leaves too many young Texans facing an uncertain and risky economic reality unprepared to attain a post-secondary degree or credential and cut off from good-paying jobs as a result," the report says.

  • "It's clear the state needs to be doing more to equip our children for their futures. We need to double down on data-driven reforms to invest in our students and their success," Margaret Spellings, Texas 2036's president and a former U.S. secretary of education, said in a statement.
