Uber launches an airport guide for DFW International

The trek to this spot is about to get a little easier. Photo: Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi/Axios

Many of us have been there before — tired after a long flight and searching for the elusive rideshare pickup area at the airport.

Uber is trying to simplify that hassle.

What's happening: The rideshare service announced Tuesday that it's adding step-by-step instructions on its app to help travelers navigate from the plane to their Uber pickup zone.

The feature — which will include directions and accompanying photos — will be available at more than 30 airports worldwide, including DFW International.

Why it matters: Trips to and from airports represent around 15% of Uber's total rideshare bookings, and with competition emerging from driverless services like Waymo and Cruise, the company will need to continue to hone its user experience to maintain a foothold in the market.

Details: As part of the announcement, Uber also said it'll soon roll out "walking ETAs" at more than 400 airports, so travelers can more accurately know when to call for a ride and cut down on wait times.

The company is also expanding its reservation feature in several cities to include more ride types.

What they're saying: "Travel is already so unpredictable and such a load on people's minds, especially when traveling with family and kids," Jen You, Uber's head of product for rides, tells Axios. "We want ride logistics to be the easiest part of your day."