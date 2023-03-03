Dallas hiring project manager for new downtown convention center

Dallas is seeking a project manager to oversee the construction of its nearly $3 billion new downtown convention center.

The latest: On Thursday, the city posted its request for qualifications for a management team in one of the first major steps since voters approved adding 2% to the hotel occupancy tax to pay for bonds to build the project.

Why it matters: The new convention center is linked to several other proposed developments downtown — including a new deck park over Interstate 30 — and will drastically change the city's core.

The big picture: This will be the year for planning and hiring on the project.

Catch up fast: Voters approved a $1.5 billion ballot measure in November, most of which will go toward building a new Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. A portion will go toward revitalizing Fair Park.

City staff presented a master plan for the project to a council committee in early February.

By the numbers: The total cost of project management, demolition and construction of the new building and deck park is estimated to be just over $3 billion.

Demolition is projected to cost $26 million.

The cost of construction will be about $2.9 billion, higher than initially projected.

Project management could cost nearly $36 million.

Of note: The mayor created a "working group on downtown revitalization" in late February to act as an advisory board to city staff on the project.

Board members include Downtown Dallas Inc. CEO Jennifer Scripps, real estate investor Ray Washburne, and Vana Hammond, senior legal counsel for AT&T, which is headquartered downtown.

Between the lines: Washburne's Charter Holdings just bought the Founder Square building kitty-corner from the convention center, and he plans to "doll it up," per the DMN.

Washburne already holds a key piece of real estate in the southwest corner of downtown. He bought the former Dallas Morning News building on Young Street for $28 million in 2019.

What they're saying: Mayor Eric Johnson calls the development of the convention center the "most consequential City of Dallas-led project in decades."

"The decisions that are made as we redevelop this portion of Downtown Dallas in the years ahead will reverberate for generations to come," the mayor wrote in a memo to the city manager detailing the new working group.

What's next: The new convention center is expected to be completed in 2028.