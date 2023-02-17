A man whom the U.S. Attorney's Office called the top drug source in the Carrollton fentanyl overdoses case was arrested this week.

Jason Xavier Villanueva, 22, was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The attorney, Leigha Simonton, described him as the supplier of the fentanyl-laced pills to two people accused of peddling pills to teenage dealers in Carrollton

Why it matters: Nine middle and high school students overdosed, three fatally, between September 2022 and February 2023. A 14-year-old girl overdosed twice and experienced temporary paralysis, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Catch up fast: This is the third arrest in the case. Earlier this month, Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and Magaly Mejia Cano, 29, were arrested at a Carrollton house on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Federal law enforcement officials said the pair were selling fake Percocet and Oxycontin laced with fentanyl, known as M-30s, to R.L. Turner High School students.

Most of the pills were blue and the teens referred to them by nicknames, including "percs" and "yerks."

The big picture: Fentanyl overdoses are a growing problem among teenagers, who may not understand what they're taking.

The synthetic opioid can easily be disguised in pills that look like regular medications, including pills for ADHD.

Zoom out: Teens in Central Texas have also died from fentanyl overdoses. And every Austin ISD school now has doses of Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment.

By the numbers: Fentanyl deaths increased in Texas from 114 per month in 2019 to 209 deaths per month in 2021, according to state health data.

92% of opioid overdose deaths of juveniles involved a synthetic drug like fentanyl.

What they're saying: "Fentanyl is killing our kids. We are angry about it. We are heartbroken about it. And we are determined to do all we can about it," Simonton said at a news conference this week.

Of note: Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican lawmakers have said they would support legalizing fentanyl test strips, which can be used to check whether pills contain the synthetic opioid.

What's next: The criminal cases are in the early stages. The three people remain in federal custody and face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.