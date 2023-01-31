Missing monkeys latest in a string of strange events at Dallas Zoo

One of the emperor tamarins at the Dallas Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of Dallas Zoo

Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo, and the zoo believes they were taken.

"It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," a zoo spokesperson tells Axios.

The latest: Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual detectives would like to speak to regarding the missing monkeys.

In surveillance video, the individual can be seen walking slowly down a nearly empty zoo pathway, looking around as he moves.

The big picture: This is the latest in a string of strange incidents at the zoo over the last month.

Two weeks ago, Nova, a clouded leopard, escaped the leopard enclosure through a cut in the mesh. Police have opened a criminal investigation, assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying the cut was "intentional."

The zoo found a similar cut at the langur monkeys' enclosure — though none of the monkeys left the exhibit.

Last week, Pin, an endangered lappet-faced vulture, was found dead with what police called "an unusual wound."

Zoom in: Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home if they left on their own, according to the zoo. Employees searched near their habitat and across the zoo's 110-acre property but didn't locate them.

Dallas is under a winter weather watch, per the National Weather Service.

Emperor tamarins are native to the southwest Amazon basin and not used to these temperatures.

Of note: The zoo has increased security efforts, including doubling the number of overnight security guards and adding cameras borrowed from Dallas police.

Flashback: Other zoos have experienced thefts recently, too.