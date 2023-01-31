Missing monkeys latest in a string of strange events at Dallas Zoo
Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo, and the zoo believes they were taken.
- "It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," a zoo spokesperson tells Axios.
The latest: Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual detectives would like to speak to regarding the missing monkeys.
- In surveillance video, the individual can be seen walking slowly down a nearly empty zoo pathway, looking around as he moves.
The big picture: This is the latest in a string of strange incidents at the zoo over the last month.
- Two weeks ago, Nova, a clouded leopard, escaped the leopard enclosure through a cut in the mesh. Police have opened a criminal investigation, assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying the cut was "intentional."
- The zoo found a similar cut at the langur monkeys' enclosure — though none of the monkeys left the exhibit.
- Last week, Pin, an endangered lappet-faced vulture, was found dead with what police called "an unusual wound."
Zoom in: Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home if they left on their own, according to the zoo. Employees searched near their habitat and across the zoo's 110-acre property but didn't locate them.
- Dallas is under a winter weather watch, per the National Weather Service.
- Emperor tamarins are native to the southwest Amazon basin and not used to these temperatures.
Of note: The zoo has increased security efforts, including doubling the number of overnight security guards and adding cameras borrowed from Dallas police.
Flashback: Other zoos have experienced thefts recently, too.
- Twelve squirrel monkeys were reportedly stolen from a zoo in Louisiana over the weekend.
- Late last year, two Galápagos tortoises were stolen from a zoo in Florida.
- Last summer, a macaw stolen from a zoo in New Mexico was found dead.
