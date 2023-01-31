32 mins ago - News

Missing monkeys latest in a string of strange events at Dallas Zoo

Michael Mooney
An emperor tamarin monkey, looking adorable

One of the emperor tamarins at the Dallas Zoo. Photo: Courtesy of Dallas Zoo

Two emperor tamarin monkeys are missing from the Dallas Zoo, and the zoo believes they were taken.

  • "It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," a zoo spokesperson tells Axios.

The latest: Dallas police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual detectives would like to speak to regarding the missing monkeys.

  • In surveillance video, the individual can be seen walking slowly down a nearly empty zoo pathway, looking around as he moves.

The big picture: This is the latest in a string of strange incidents at the zoo over the last month.

  • Two weeks ago, Nova, a clouded leopard, escaped the leopard enclosure through a cut in the mesh. Police have opened a criminal investigation, assisted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, saying the cut was "intentional."
  • The zoo found a similar cut at the langur monkeys' enclosure — though none of the monkeys left the exhibit.
  • Last week, Pin, an endangered lappet-faced vulture, was found dead with what police called "an unusual wound."

Zoom in: Emperor tamarin monkeys would likely stay close to home if they left on their own, according to the zoo. Employees searched near their habitat and across the zoo's 110-acre property but didn't locate them.

  • Emperor tamarins are native to the southwest Amazon basin and not used to these temperatures.

Of note: The zoo has increased security efforts, including doubling the number of overnight security guards and adding cameras borrowed from Dallas police.

Flashback: Other zoos have experienced thefts recently, too.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more