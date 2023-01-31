Winter weather threatens Dallas road conditions

Another wintry mix headed our way could jam up our roads Tuesday and Wednesday.

Driving the news: Ice started accumulating on the roads Monday, causing several crashes across North Texas.

More freezing rain and sleet are expected across the region from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater tells Axios.

State of play: "We cannot stress this enough, please slow down and take your time if you are on the roads underneath these storms of sleet and freezing rain," the National Weather Service's Fort Worth office tweeted.

Many schools canceled Tuesday's classes.

Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled across the country, including at DFW and Love Field.

Cities and nonprofits across the region have opened warming centers for anyone who needs a place to stay.

Threat level: It's unlikely we'll experience a record-breaking below-freezing stretch like in 2021.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to the 40s on Thursday and the 50s by Friday, per the weather service.

And ERCOT, which oversees Texas' power grid, said in a Facebook post that it expects there will be enough power to meet this week's demand.

The bottom line: Texans are notorious for not being able to drive on ice, so it's a good idea to stay home if you can.