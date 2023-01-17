North Texas pediatricians struggle to find antibiotics

Add antibiotics to the list of medicines in short supply for kids across North Texas amid the tripledemic of flu, RSV, and COVID.

What's happening: Pediatricians are reporting a shortage of antibiotics, namely amoxicillin, that are commonly used to treat ear, sinus, and skin infections, reports Axios' Niala Boodhoo.

The FDA drug shortages list shows a shortage of amoxicillin due to increased demand.

Why it matters: It's the worst flu season in more than a decade and many of the illnesses going around are spurring other medical problems, such as childhood ear infections.

Pediatricians are already stretched responding to the tripledemic and have now added the hunt for antibiotics to their workload.

What they're saying: "A lot of our bandwidth in the last couple of months has been about calling around to different pharmacies to try to source these important medications for our patients," Cook Children's pediatrician Jason Terk said on a recent episode of Axios Today.

Threat level: Doctors have turned to other antibiotics that are not typically used for straightforward conditions like ear infections because that use increases the risk of antibiotic resistance, Terk said.