Why we (still) can't find any children's Tylenol in Dallas

Fever-reducers for kids are in short supply across North Texas, creating yet another headache for parents trying to care for their children during this tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID.

Why it matters: This is the worst flu season in a decade, and it is affecting children and adults in unprecedented ways. Kids in day care are especially at risk.

The big picture: Unlike last year's baby formula shortage, the shortage of children's Tylenol and Motrin isn't stemming from a broken supply chain. It's coming from unexpectedly high consumer demand, Axios Vitals' Tina Reed reports.

State of play: The FDA's most recent drug shortages list doesn't include children's acetaminophen or ibuprofen, but that's little consolation to parents who've been riding the waves of respiratory illness since early fall.

Many pharmacies — including CVS and Walgreens — are limiting the amount of children's pain medicine that can be purchased online and in stores.

Some parents have had to ask friends and neighbors for any children's medicine they can spare.

Where to go: Stocks come and go, so don't lose hope if your more recent search was a bust.

Cast a wide net. Check online and try big box stores, wholesalers and discount chains where people might not typically think to look.

There are also alternatives to the popular liquid versions of fever reducers. Older children might be able to have the chewable form, Reed reports.

Other tips: You can offer your child extra fluids, give them a lukewarm sponge bath, dress them in lightweight clothes and keep them comfortable by placing a lightweight sheet over them, per Children's Health.

Humidifiers can also help relieve congestion.

But Children's Health suggests calling 911 or taking them to the nearest ER if their fever is accompanied by trouble breathing, sunken eyes, unresponsiveness, excessive vomiting or dehydration.

Of note: Adults should also be cautious. Over 975 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Texas as of Jan. 3 and around 270 people were hospitalized because of the flu, per the DMN.