Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean testifies during his murder trial in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Photo: Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been found guilty of a lesser charge of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson.

The jury could have found Dean guilty of murder. Jurors returned the verdict after about 14 hours of deliberation.

Why it matters: Dean is the first officer in Tarrant County convicted in an on-duty shooting.

Few officers nationwide have been convicted of murder in on-duty shootings.

State of play: Jefferson was holding a gun when she was shot and killed inside her home, but prosecutors argued she did not know it was a police officer in her backyard, shining a light through the bedroom window, where she had been playing video games with her then-8-year-old nephew.

Dean testified he saw the gun pointed at him before he shot. Prosecutors noted Jefferson did not have glass injuries on her hands and the bullet traveled through her body as if she had been crouching, not aiming a weapon.

The big picture: Black people are killed by officers at more than twice the rate of white people, according to databases that track police shootings in the U.S.

Jefferson was Black and killed in a predominantly Black neighborhood in east Fort Worth. Dean is white.

What happened: Dean and another officer responded to a non-emergency call for a welfare check at Jefferson's house around 2:30am Oct. 12, 2019, after a neighbor spotted the door open, according to court testimony and police records.

The officers did not knock or announce they were police. Dean went around the house into the backyard, testified he saw a silhouette in the window pointing a gun at him and fired once inside, killing Jefferson.

Flashback: Jefferson's death came less than two weeks after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison in the killing of Botham Jean inside his apartment.

Context: Jurors were tasked with determining whether a reasonable person in Dean's situation would have acted the same. They had the option to acquit Dean or convict him of murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

During cross-examination, Dean testified that his police work the night of Jefferson's death "could've been better."

What's next: Dean faces up to 20 years in prison.