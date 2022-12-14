Aaron Dean testified that the "jury needs to hear from me." Photo: Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean testified during his murder trial that he believed there had been a burglary at the house where he was responding to a nonemergency call the night he shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson in 2019.

Driving the news: Dean, 38, took the stand in his own defense this week before both sides rested their cases.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday morning.

The big picture: Jurors will be tasked with determining whether Jefferson's death was a murder or the result of an officer's reasonable actions.

Both the defense and prosecution called use-of-force experts to testify Tuesday, offering differing opinions on the shooting.

Why it matters: This is the first time the public is hearing Dean's perspective on what happened the night he shot and killed Jefferson. He didn't give a statement after the shooting and quit his job at the Fort Worth Police Department before he could be fired.

Jefferson's death gained national attention and her name was added to the long list of Black people killed by white police officers.

What happened: Dean testified that Jefferson's house looked "ransacked" when he looked through the glass storm door. He said he believed there was a "possible burglary."

He said he went around the house into the backyard, saw a figure in a window and then the barrel of a gun pointed at him. He shouted, "Show me your hands," before shooting once into the home.

Dean testified that he thought, "Who brings a kid to a burglary," after he and his partner went inside the house and saw Zion Carr, Jefferson's nephew who was in the room with her when she was killed.

Catch up fast: Zion, who was 8 at the time, testified last week that his aunt held her gun at her side after hearing a noise in the backyard and didn't point a gun at the window, contradicting his original statement to police.

Dean's partner at the time testified that the former officer didn't say anything about seeing someone with a firearm before he opened fire.

A use-of-force expert called by the defense said it was reasonable for Dean to have drawn a weapon because it looked like there may have been a burglary with someone still inside.

But a use-of-force expert called by prosecutors testified that Dean "exacerbated" the situation at Jefferson's home by leaving the front door and walking into the backyard.

What they're saying: Dean said he didn't wait after shouting commands through the window because he said he was staring down the barrel of a gun.

"We're taught to meet deadly force with deadly force. We're not taught that we have to wait. Any time we have a threat of deadly force, we can use deadly force to defend ourselves or someone else," he testified.

Of note: There are no Black jurors among the 12 people and two alternates hearing the case.