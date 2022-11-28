Herschel Walker claims Texas home as primary residence

Herschel Walker, the Republican running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, has continued to claim his Tarrant County home as his primary residence — potentially breaking both Texas tax laws and some Georgia rules on establishing residency for the purpose of voting or running for office, according to CNN.

Why it matters: Walker will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in a runoff election in December after neither candidate earned more than 50% of the vote in this month's midterm.

The runoff results will determine how tightly Democrats control the Senate.

What happened: Though he registered to vote in Georgia last year, Tarrant County property and tax records show that Walker claimed a homestead exemption on his four-bedroom home in Westlake in 2021 and 2022.

Context: Several Texas politicians have run into homestead exemption issues in the last few decades.

Earlier this year, the Texas Tribune reported that U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, a McAllen Democrat, claimed homestead exemptions on two homes for at least eight years — saving him at least $2,300 in property taxes on the second home. A Gonzalez spokesperson told the Tribune the congressman would pay back taxes on the second property.

In 2009, then-Gov. Rick Perry agreed to pay back $183 in property taxes on a home where his daughter lived while attending Texas A&M University after he had claimed an exemption.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had to repay $595 in taxes in 2005 after he received exemptions on two properties in the Houston area. Patrick was a talk show host at the time.

The intrigue: Walker, a former running back who played for the Dallas Cowboys, has been endorsed by former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Walker campaign has been riddled with controversy, including several women alleging domestic violence and other women alleging that he paid for their abortions.

Yes, but: Despite the controversy, he was still within 1 percentage point of his opponent in this month's election.