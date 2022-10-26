A second woman says Herschel Walker was involved in her abortion

A second woman has alleged that Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, was involved in her getting an abortion.

The big picture: Walker has taken a strong anti-abortion stance in the hotly contested Senate race.

Driving the news: The woman, who was identified by attorney Gloria Allred as "Jane Doe," during a news conference Wednesday claimed Walker had "pressured" her into getting an abortion after she learned she was pregnant in April 1993.

"I was devastated because I felt that I had been pressured into having an abortion."

The woman said she was motivated to come forward because she had seen Walker deny allegations by another woman who said that he paid for her to have an abortion.

"Particularly, I saw him state that the woman's claims were not true because he never signed any cards using the letter 'H,'" Doe said.

"I knew that was not true because he had often signed letters to me using 'H.'"

She said she preferred to remain anonymous for “fear of reprisals” against herself, family and livelihood.

Details: Doe said she had begun an intimate relationship with Walker in the '80s in Dallas while he was playing football for the Cowboys.

"After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so," Doe said.

"I went to a clinic in Dallas, but I simply couldn't go through with it. I left the clinic in tears. When I told Herschel what had happened, he was upset and said that he was going to go back with me to the clinic the next day for me to have the abortion. He then drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out."

"He then drove me to get medications and supplies as prescribed and then drove me home."

What he's saying: “Now the Democrats are doing and saying anything they can to win this seat," Walker said during an appearance Wednesday. "But I want them to know they don’t know Hershel Walker. …. I told them when I got in this race, I’m gonna win. They now see that I am gonna win.”

Catch up quick: The first allegation, from the mother of one of Walker's children, involved a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check signed by Walker. Walker has told NBC News that he gave a $700 check to a former partner in 2009, but he denied allegations that the money was used to pay for an abortion.

Following the first report, Walker's son Christian accused his father of lying about his past in multiple social media posts.

This is a developing story and will be updated.