Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia's Senate race, told NBC News that he gave a $700 check to a former partner in 2009, but he denied allegations that the money was used to pay for an abortion.

Driving the news: "That's my check," Walker told NBC's Kristen Welker during an interview in which she showed him a copy of the check. "I have no idea what that could be for," he also said.

"It's a lie," Walker said of the allegations that he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion in 2009.

Between the lines: The woman who accused the Senate hopeful of urging her to have an abortion, as first reported by the Daily Beast, is reportedly the mother of one of Walker's children.

The woman shared with NBC News photos of records that she said provide evidence of an abortion of a child they conceived in 2009, per the news outlet.

The Daily Beast said that it corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend who took care of her after the procedure, per both the woman and the friend.

Walker says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the mother's life.

The big picture: Walker, who faces a number of questions about his past, also told NBC News that a sheriff's badge he displayed on stage during a debate last week with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) was "legit."

"This is from my hometown. This is from Johnson County, from the sheriff from Johnson County, which is a legit badge," Walker said.

State of play: Early voting in Georgia, one of the most crucial battleground races on the Senate map, begins on Monday.

"Voters should believe me because I've been very transparent about everything I've ever done," Walker said in the interview released on Monday.

