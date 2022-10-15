Herschel Walker chastised over "prop" by Georgia debate moderator

Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, was chastised by a debate moderator Friday night after he used a "prop" badge in an attempt to prove he works with law enforcement.

The big picture: Walker faced a number of questions about his past throughout the midterm elections debate between himself and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) on Friday night.

What happened: During the debate, Warnock challenged Walker about the Heisman trophy winner's claim that he worked in law enforcement.

Walker, in response, flashed a badge on stage, saying, he does "work with many police officers.”

A moderator then chastised him for flashing the badge since, she said, it's against the rules to use props in the debate.

“Well, it’s not a prop. This is real," Walker responded.

“It is considered a prop. You’re very well aware of the rules, aren’t you?” the moderator said.

Context: Walker has claimed to be a member of law enforcement. But the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported that Walker was an honorary deputy at the Cobb County Police Department.

