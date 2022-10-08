Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it.

The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the mother's life — previously denied allegations that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion, Axios reported.

Walker told NBC News that he did not know about the alleged abortion until he was asked about it by a reporter.

“I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one [an abortion]. I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know," Walker said, according to NBC News.

Walker's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom in: Walker told NBC News he and his wife found out about the alleged abortion for the first time through text messages.

The text messages were allegedly exchanged late last week between Walker's wife, Julie Walker, and the woman, who was not named, according to NBC News.

Walker's campaign provided the texts to NBC News. Axios was unable to independently verify the text messages.

Between the lines: More reports emerged Friday from the New York Times and The Daily Beast which included details of Walker's family drama, including his relationships with former romantic partners and children.