Walker claims he learned about alleged abortion via the media
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, said in a new interview with NBC News that he did not know about an ex-girlfriend's alleged abortion until a reporter asked him about it.
The big picture: Walker — who says he opposes abortion, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the mother's life — previously denied allegations that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion, Axios reported.
Walker told NBC News that he did not know about the alleged abortion until he was asked about it by a reporter.
- “I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one [an abortion]. I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know," Walker said, according to NBC News.
- Walker's campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Zoom in: Walker told NBC News he and his wife found out about the alleged abortion for the first time through text messages.
- The text messages were allegedly exchanged late last week between Walker's wife, Julie Walker, and the woman, who was not named, according to NBC News.
- Walker's campaign provided the texts to NBC News. Axios was unable to independently verify the text messages.
Between the lines: More reports emerged Friday from the New York Times and The Daily Beast which included details of Walker's family drama, including his relationships with former romantic partners and children.
- Axios was unable to independently verify the claims.
- These reports follow days of harsh criticism from his son, Christian Walker, who posted a series of tweets about his father and their relationship.