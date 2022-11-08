What North Texans will vote on this election day

Be like the Axios Dallas horse and vote! Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

More than 1 million North Texans mailed in a ballot or voted early in the midterm elections, but a vast majority of us have one last opportunity — today — to cast a ballot.

Why it matters: Our statewide and local leaders make countless decisions over the course of their tenure that affect our day-to-day lives — from how and what our children learn, to how Medicaid is structured. And of course, how our tax dollars are spent.

Many companies are letting employees take time off work — with no penalty — to go vote. And some schools are closed.

Catch up fast: Statewide positions up for election include governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Ballots also include congressional races, state legislative contests and the State Board of Education.

Zoom in: County judge and district attorney positions are up for election across North Texas.

Dallas voters will also decide on the future of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Fair Park.

Denton voters will weigh in on decriminalizing marijuana.

In Collin County, an Army veteran is running against the incumbent county judge who had him arrested for contempt last year and was recently accused in a separate case of being complicit in covering up alleged misconduct at the DA's office.

Zoom out: This election is also likely to influence the power dynamics in the U.S. Congress, where Democrats control the House of Representatives by a thin margin.

By the numbers: 29% of people registered in Dallas County and 32% of people registered in Tarrant County have already cast their ballot through early or mail-in voting, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

That means 71% of Dallas County voters and 68% of Tarrant County voters have yet to cast a ballot.

How it works: Voting locations are open until 7pm.

Registered voters in Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Tarrant counties are allowed to cast ballots at any center in their county.

Bring your ID.

Be smart: Review your sample ballot for Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, Rockwall County or Tarrant County before you go.