What North Texans will vote on this election day
More than 1 million North Texans mailed in a ballot or voted early in the midterm elections, but a vast majority of us have one last opportunity — today — to cast a ballot.
Why it matters: Our statewide and local leaders make countless decisions over the course of their tenure that affect our day-to-day lives — from how and what our children learn, to how Medicaid is structured. And of course, how our tax dollars are spent.
- Many companies are letting employees take time off work — with no penalty — to go vote. And some schools are closed.
Catch up fast: Statewide positions up for election include governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Ballots also include congressional races, state legislative contests and the State Board of Education.
Zoom in: County judge and district attorney positions are up for election across North Texas.
- Dallas voters will also decide on the future of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Fair Park.
- Denton voters will weigh in on decriminalizing marijuana.
- In Collin County, an Army veteran is running against the incumbent county judge who had him arrested for contempt last year and was recently accused in a separate case of being complicit in covering up alleged misconduct at the DA's office.
Zoom out: This election is also likely to influence the power dynamics in the U.S. Congress, where Democrats control the House of Representatives by a thin margin.
By the numbers: 29% of people registered in Dallas County and 32% of people registered in Tarrant County have already cast their ballot through early or mail-in voting, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
- That means 71% of Dallas County voters and 68% of Tarrant County voters have yet to cast a ballot.
How it works: Voting locations are open until 7pm.
- Registered voters in Collin, Dallas, Rockwall and Tarrant counties are allowed to cast ballots at any center in their county.
- Bring your ID.
Be smart: Review your sample ballot for Collin County, Dallas County, Denton County, Rockwall County or Tarrant County before you go.
