Dallas residents love dogs more than cats

Data: U.S. Census American Housing Survey; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Dallas ranks third in the country's major metros for dog ownership, with ruffly 1.2 million households having at least one canine companion.

What's happening: About half of all households in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area own a pet, according to recently-released data from the U.S. Census.

41% have at least one dog, and 17% have at least one cat.

By the numbers: An estimated 1.4 million Dallas-area households have a pet.

Of the households with at least one dog, more than 57,000 have four or more dogs.

Dallas ranked eighth nationwide in cat ownership, with 483,000 households having a furry feline.

About half of cat-loving homes have just one. Nearly 154,000 households have two cats, and nearly 50,000 have four or more cats.

Of note: It's not raining cats and dogs in every pet-having household.

About 42,000 households own small mammals, 87,500 have fish, 66,000 have birds and 51,300 have reptiles.

💭 Our thought bubble: If you're not a member of the more than 1.4 million households with a pet, consider adopting or fostering.