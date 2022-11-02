2 hours ago - News
Dallas residents love dogs more than cats
Dallas ranks third in the country's major metros for dog ownership, with ruffly 1.2 million households having at least one canine companion.
What's happening: About half of all households in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area own a pet, according to recently-released data from the U.S. Census.
- 41% have at least one dog, and 17% have at least one cat.
By the numbers: An estimated 1.4 million Dallas-area households have a pet.
- Of the households with at least one dog, more than 57,000 have four or more dogs.
- Dallas ranked eighth nationwide in cat ownership, with 483,000 households having a furry feline.
- About half of cat-loving homes have just one. Nearly 154,000 households have two cats, and nearly 50,000 have four or more cats.
Of note: It's not raining cats and dogs in every pet-having household.
- About 42,000 households own small mammals, 87,500 have fish, 66,000 have birds and 51,300 have reptiles.
💭 Our thought bubble: If you're not a member of the more than 1.4 million households with a pet, consider adopting or fostering.
- The Dallas Animal Services is again nearing capacity for large dogs. Search adoptable animals at beDallas90.org.
