Dallas Animals Services needs you to adopt and foster

Dallas Animal Services is again desperate for people to adopt and foster animals, especially medium to large dogs.

Driving the news: The shelter posted a 35-minute Facebook live this weekend introducing viewers to dogs desperate for homes.

The video shows Stacy — sleeping unperturbed on her cot — who has been in the shelter for months.

Threat level: There are three dogs at risk of euthanasia, as of yesterday. Other rescue organizations aren't taking as many dogs from Dallas Animal Services because they are either full or hesitant to take an animal from the shelter, which has had some cases of distemper since November.

DAS is trying to reduce the number of animals it euthanizes each year.

What's happening: The shelter has "several dozen dogs" receiving treatment for upper respiratory infections and there is limited kennel space for those animals separated from the rest.

And, DAS had its first case of distemper in November. Since then 1.4% of its dogs have tested positive for the contagious disease, according to a shelter spokesperson.

What they need: In addition to adopters, the shelter needs people willing to foster dogs for even just three days.

The organization needs help isolating new intakes for 72 hours after they receive their distemper vaccine or foster parents for dogs with an upper respiratory infection.

DAS is also looking for fosters to take home kittens, including some who need to be bottle fed every two hours.

How to help: Go to beDallas90.org for more about fostering and adoption.

💭 Our thought bubble: Make no bones about it: You should foster.