North Texas is looking pretty, pretty, pretty desirable to outsiders. Photo: HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Dallas-Fort Worth is projected to be one of the top real estate markets in the country in 2023, behind only Nashville.

Driving the news: Dallas rose to the second spot from last year's seventh-place rank, according to the newly released Emerging Trends in Real Estate report produced by the Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Dallas area also ranks sixth in homebuilding prospects next year.

Why it matters: Investors are flocking to the Sun Belt markets, including Dallas, Austin, Houston and Atlanta, as opposed to the colder, more-established cities in the north, such as Chicago.

They aren't drawn to the warmer weather but to the population growth and lower housing prices.

Yes, but: Real estate investors worry about climate change and rising temperatures, pointing to the increase of billion-dollar storms.

The report mentions five "once-in-1,000-year storms" this summer, including in Dallas.

Details: More than 2,000 real estate professionals were interviewed for the annual report, which had a mostly positive outlook on 2023, despite rising housing costs and concerns about inflation.

High amounts of construction in D-FW will likely slow the fast increase in rental costs, the report says.

Hybrid work has brought workers to offices about three days a week nationwide, and up to 20% of existing office space may need to be repurposed.

The bottom line: Dallas, like other Sun Belt cities, has recovered faster after the height of the pandemic than other cities.