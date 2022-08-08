Former President Trump remains the favorite to be the 2024 Republican presidential nominee among the most active conservatives.

Driving the news: Trump got 69% of the vote in a straw poll conducted at the weekend's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, affirming the ex-president's continuing popularity since he left the White House.

The big picture: Trump said Republicans should campaign on strengthening the border, reducing crime and stopping inflation if they want to win the midterm elections and take back control of Congress.

Republicans have made recent gains in South Texas— notably the 34th congressional district, where Mayra Flores flipped the Democratic stronghold in a June special election and became the first Mexican-born woman in Congress.

What they're saying: Flores said during Dallas' event that Mexican-Americans in southern Texas no longer feel safe crossing the border to visit their families because criminal organizations have taken over.

"It has only gotten worse since [President] Biden was elected," Flores said during a panel discussion.

Flashback: Trump also led during a February straw poll at Orlando's CPAC with 59% of the vote.

His lead increased this time compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was picked by 24% of those polled in Dallas.

The intrigue: Many presidential hopefuls, including Sen. Ted Cruz, are waiting to see what Trump does before deciding whether they will run in 2024.

Cruz was the third most popular among CPAC attendees with just 2% of the votes in the straw poll.

Of note: The conference also featured a fake jail cell with a Jan. 6 rioter inside, pretending to cry.