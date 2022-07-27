6 tips to help your pet beat the heat

The Texas heat isn't just brutal for humans — it can pose a serious threat to our furry friends too.

Threat level: Animal experts say the risk of heat stroke typically runs high in the summer, but it's especially concerning in this year's record-breaking heat.

Here are some tips from Dallas Animal Services and the U.S. Humane Society:

🍃 Grass, not pavement. Concrete and asphalt can turn hotter than the temperature outside, and walking your dog there could burn their paws.

Put your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds to test the surface and if you can't do it comfortably, your dog probably can't either.

☀️ Plan around the sun. Consider walking your dog before dawn or after dusk. Try trimming the duration of your walk when there's extreme heat.

Bring water for your dog to drink.

🚰 Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. Keep their water bowl filled at all times, ideally with cold water.

🏠 Don't leave your pet outside. If you couldn't stay outside for longer than 15 minutes in a long-sleeved shirt, chances are it's too hot for your pet to be outside for long periods of time too.

Monitor them closely or bring them indoors.

🚗 Never leave them in a parked car. Hundreds of pets die each year from heat exhaustion after being left in a car.

"We've all heard the explanations: 'Oh, it will just be a few minutes while I go into the store,' or 'But I cracked the windows,'" the association says. "These explanations don't amount to much if your pet becomes seriously ill or dies from being left in a vehicle."

⚠️ Know the signs. The Humane Society says signs of a heat stroke typically include glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure or unconsciousness.

Be smarter: If you suspect a heat stroke, move your pet to a shaded or air-conditioned area.

Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest.

Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes, and contact their veterinarian right away.

Go deeper: The Humane Society has an action plan template for pet owners in case of an emergency like a long-term power outage.