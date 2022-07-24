Hundreds of temperature records broken as heat wave scorches the U.S.

Hundreds of temperature records fell over the past week as an intense heat wave blasts the U.S.

By the numbers: The heat wave set or tied 359 daily high temperature records over the last week, along with 709 records for the warmest overnight low temperature, according to NOAA's National Center for Environmental Information.

In the last 30 days, 1,403 daily high temperature records and 2,856 records for warmest overnight low temperature have been set or tied, according to NOAA.

Ninety million Americans remain under heat warnings and advisories.

What to watch: More records are forecast to be tied or broken on Sunday in the Northeast, as heat indices range between 105-110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Be smart: Heat waves become particularly dangerous when overnight temperatures fail to cool down enough to provide people with relief from the heat, which can increase the odds of heat-related illness.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: During the course of the week, the Central Plains will remain hot, while above average temperatures will also move west, with the Pacific Northwest seeing unusually hot weather as well.

Climate change is increasing the odds and severity of extreme heat around the world. So far this summer, brutal heat has hit the Plains, including Texas, where it's exacerbating the drought situation.

What's next: While the Great Lakes and Northeast are expected to cool down on Monday, the Pacific Northwest is expected to face a prolonged heat wave starting on Sunday with possible record-breaking temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.